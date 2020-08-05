Iraq president welcomes PM call for early elections

Iraqi President Barham Salih yesterday welcomed the call by Prime Minister Mostafa Al- Kadhimi to hold early elections in June next year.

In a statement, Salih urged Parliament to ratify a date for early elections, stressing how necessary they are for political reform.

“The President calls on the House of Representatives to approve amendments to the election law as soon as possible and to send it to the Presidency for approval and implementation,” Salih said in a statement.

The Iraqi president said holding early and fair elections is essential for political reform and a national right.

Last Friday, Al-Kadhimi called for holding elections as early as June 2021 instead of its original date of May 2022.

Salih said he had discussed the need to hold free and fair elections during recent meetings with the Iraqi prime minister and the parliamentary speaker.

“The holding of early, free and fair elections requires cooperation with the Independent High Electoral Commission, as well as the supervision of international observers,” he added.