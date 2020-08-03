'Total curfew': Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Iraq

Health authorities in Iraq recorded 63 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

As many as 2,447 infections were also registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 129,151 cases, 4,868 deaths, and 91,886 recoveries.

Due to the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Middle Eastern country imposed a total curfew from July 30 until August 9.

Health centers across the Arab nation face shortages of oxygen supplies and protective equipment.

In this regard, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety directed the Ministry of Health to provide the necessary support to investors wishing to build medical oxygen production plants.

Security forces have also been ordered to implement the committee decisions including the wearing of face masks, social distancing rules, and the imposition of fines and the seizure of vehicles of those who break the rules.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia registered 30 more virus-linked deaths and 1,357 new infections.

The new figures pushed the number of cases to 278,835, including 2,917 deaths and 240,081 recoveries, according to the kingdom’s Health Ministry.