Guterres: UN to support Lebanon in 'every possible way'

The UN on Monday voiced “total” solidarity with Lebanon, saying it will continue to support the country “in every possible way” following massive explosions that struck the Beirut port last week.

“The blast has come at an already difficult time for Lebanon, with the country already facing economic hardship and impacts of the coronavirus virus,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a briefing, offering his condolences to the families of more than 150 victims.

Guterres called for “robust international support” for all people in need in Lebanon.

The secretary stressed that the UN has undertaken a “swift and wide-ranging response”.

“The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs helped to organize the deployment of experts from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group and the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination system to help first responders in Beirut.

“A plane carrying 20 tons of World Health Organization health supplies landed in Beirut on Wednesday to cover 1,000 trauma interventions and 1,000 surgical interventions for people suffering from injuries and burns as a result of the blast,” Guterres said.

A general view of completely destroyed buildings in Beirut, Lebanon on 6 August, 2020 [Mahmut Geldi/Anadolu Agency] A view of damaged buildings after a fire at a warehouse with explosives at the Port of Beirut led to massive blasts in Beirut, Lebanon on 6 August, 2020 [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency] An aerial view shows the massive damage done to Beirut port’s grain silos and the area around it on 5 August 2020 [AFP via Getty Images]

Also within hours of the blast, Najat Rochdi, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, released $9 million from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund to address immediate needs, and on Friday, the Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock released a further $6 million, he added.

The UN is supporting the Lebanese Red Cross and other partners in providing temporary shelter for displaced families as well.

OPINION: Lebanon is one long tale of disaster and crisis