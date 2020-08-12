Saudi Arabia's Aramco raises domestic petrol prices

Saudi giant, Aramco, has raised its domestic gasoline prices for August, state TV reported yesterday.

In July, the state-owned company increased the price of the 91 octane gasoline grade from 1.29 ($0.34) to 1.43 riyals ($0.38) per litre and the price of the 95 octane grade from 1.44 riyals ($0.38) to 1.60 riyals ($0.43) per litre.

The move comes following Aramco’s recent announcement of a 73.4 per cent drop in its net profits for the second quarter of the financial year. It has said that the decline was incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Aramco, the largest oil company in the world, said on Sunday that its profits had dropped to 24.62 billion Saudi riyals (about $6.6 billion) in the second quarter of the current financial year, compared to 92.59 billion riyals ($24.6 billion) during the same period last year.

