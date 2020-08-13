PA might get Covid-19 vaccine from Russia

Palestine expects to become one of the first places to receive Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, Wafa news agency reported on Tuesday. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas thanked his Russian counterpart for the opportunity.

“We congratulate you,” Abbas told Vladimir Putin, “and through you we appreciate the efforts of the Russian scientists, laboratories and your government for being the leader of this unique scientific discovery.”

The PA leader passed on his best wishes for more successes for Putin, “friendly” Russia and the Russian people.

“We look forward to our people benefiting from this vaccine,” he added, “with the State of Palestine being one of the first countries to receive your attention in this regard, especially since you have already provided us with assistance and medical equipment to deal with this critical pandemic.”

