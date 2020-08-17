Gaza’s sole electricity plant to shut down

Fuel shortages in the besieged Gaza Strip are forcing the enclave’s only electricity plant to shut down tomorrow morning, the Palestinian Power Authority announced yesterday.

In a statement, the Power Authority said the plant “will completely stop as its fuel is expected to run out.”

The Power Authority said that the Israeli occupation “stopped fuel supplies for the electricity plant entering on Wednesday.”

Palestinian living in Gaza suffer regular blackouts as a result of the fuel shortages with electricity being provided for less than 12 hours a day.

Last year, Qatar started to pay for fuel needed to run the electricity plant but Israel no longer allowed it entry as part of punishing measures being imposed on Gaza, including stopping access to Gaza’s waters and a ban on the entry of several materials including cement.

Gaza has been under a strict Israeli siege for 14 years.

