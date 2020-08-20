Syria records first coronavirus fatality in Idlib 

Local authorities in Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib yesterday announced the first coronavirus fatality.

“Today, we’ve recorded the first death from coronavirus of an 80-year-old woman in Idlib,” Syrian Interim Government (SIG)’s health minister, Maram Al-Sheikh, told reporters, adding that the victim had been suffering from “chronic kidney failure.”

Al-Sheikh pointed out that the elderly lady was put on a ventilator but her polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was positive.

As of Wednesday, there were a total of 54 infected people across all opposition-controlled areas, 46 of whom have recovered, according to official data.

The virus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

