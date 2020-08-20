Portuguese / Spanish / English

US triggers effort to restore UN sanctions on Iran

August 20, 2020 at 9:22 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, International Organisations, Iran, Middle East, News, UN, US
General view of the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East including the Question of Palestine at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on 24 July, 2018 [Atılgan Özdil/Anadolu Agency]
General view of the Security Council meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on 24 July, 2018 [Atılgan Özdil/Anadolu Agency]
The United States moved to restore all UN sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago, Reuters reported.

The United States submitted a letter to the 15-member UN Security Council alleging Iranian non-compliance, in theory starting a 30-day process that could lead to the “snapback” of UN sanctions even though major powers like Russia reject the US stance and say they will not restore economic penalties.

