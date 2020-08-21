Portuguese / Spanish / English

Russia: US statements on re-imposing sanctions on Iran ‘absurd’

August 21, 2020 at 12:42 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Russia, US
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) meets with Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov in Tehran on 12 January 2015. Ryabkov, is Russia's chief negotiator on Iran's controversial nuclear programme. [MAJID ASGARIPOUR/AFP via Getty Images]
Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said yesterday that the US’ plan to re-impose UN sanctions on Iran are “absurd” which has no legal or political justifications, the Russian Information Agency reported.

Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying that such a move would lead to a crisis in the council.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned Russia and China not to disregard the re-imposition of all United Nations sanctions on Iran.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump ordered Pompeo “to notify the UN Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the previously suspended United Nations sanctions on Iran.”

This came after the US failed to extend the UN sanctions beyond their October deadline during a security council meeting that garnered only one vote.

