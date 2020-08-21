Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria offers Russia land to build hospital for its military 

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets President of Syria Bashar Al-Assad (L) in Sochi, Russia on 17 May, 2018 [Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu Agency]
Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad has given up a piece of land and coastal waters in the province of Latakia for the establishment of a hospital for Russian military personnel, according to the Syrian website Enab Baladi.

The independent news website cites the Russian Official Portal of Legal Information, which published a document on Wednesday stating that “the Syrian Arab Republic agrees to transfer a piece of land and water area in Latakia province to Russia to establish a medical treatment and rehabilitation centre for Russian air force staff.”

The land in question has an area of eight hectares.

Russia backs the Assad regime against the popular revolution that erupted in 2011 to oust him from power.

