Turkey: EU must be objective in East Mediterranean

Turkey yesterday called on the EU to be objective in the Eastern Mediterranean amid escalating tension between Turkey and Greece, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a written statement, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Hami Aksoy, said the EU should urge Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration for restraint and must be objective and honest to sustain peace and stability in the region.

“As shared with the public earlier, the calls for restraint should be directed to Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, which harm EU’s interests and escalate tension by exploiting the EU membership solidarity, rather than Turkey on the side of dialogue and cooperation,” Aksoy said.

His remarks came in response to a statement by the EU following a video conference on Wednesday.

Tensions between NATO members Greece and Turkey have risen in the past week after Turkey sent the Oruc Reis survey vessel, escorted by warships, to map out possible oil and gas drilling in territory over which both countries claim jurisdiction.

Last month, Greece said there should be no alternative to European Union sanctions against Turkey if Ankara does not back down on disputed attempts to explore for natural resources in the Mediterranean.

On the other hand, President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will not back down to threats of sanctions nor to incursions on its claimed territory in the Mediterranean Sea.

