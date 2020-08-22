Iraq: Threats to target US interests after Al-Kadhimi's visit to Washington 

Armed groups call for the immediate withdrawal of the US forces, implementing Iraqi Parliament’s decision.

Armed Iraqi factions threatened to target US interests in the country shortly after Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Washington, accompanied by a high-level delegation, and meeting with Donald Trump.

Late Thursday, a statement issued by armed groups calling themselves the “Resistance Factions” criticised the agenda of Al-Kadhimi’s meetings which did not include the immediate implementation of the decision to remove US troops from the country.

The statement said that: “Al-Kadhimi must make the implementation of the decision of the Iraqi people his top priority, taking into consideration that millions of Iraqis have taken to the street to say that US occupation (…) must end, prompting the government and parliament to implement the people’s decision and remove the occupation forces.”

