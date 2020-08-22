Kuwait: 8 officers sacked over spying on citizens

On Friday, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry announced the suspension of eight state security officers for spying on Kuwaiti citizens, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

In the statement, the Interior Ministry said that the officers would remain suspended until the end of the investigations. The espionage leaks have shocked Kuwaitis.

The officers were ordered to be sacked by the Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh, who ordered the investigations into leaks dating back as far as 2018. He ordered the findings of the investigations to be submitted in 48 hours.

A recording tracing social media accounts for Kuwaiti citizens was made for the director of State Security and son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

On Thursday, sources revealed that the leaks dated from the time of the former interior minister, stressing that the department for State Security does not have eavesdropping devices.

The sources also revealed that the former interior minister said that it was an individual attempt to trace social media accounts.