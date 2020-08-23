Pandemic claims more lives in Libya, Bahrain

Local health authorities in Libya and Bahrain on Sunday confirmed additional fatalities due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Libya’s National Center for Disease Control said eight people had died from COVID-19 and 316 others tested positive, while 32 patients had recovered.

The country’s tally now rose to 10,437 confirmed cases, including 188 deaths, and 1,085 recoveries.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry recorded two deaths along with 377 infections and 423 recoveries.

The country’s total infections now stood at 49,038, including 183 deaths, and 45,589 recoveries.

Since it originated in China last December, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 804,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 23.21 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 14.93 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.