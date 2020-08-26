European Commission approves financial aid program for Turkish Cypriots

The European Commission yesterday approved a €31.6 million ($37.3 million) aid programme to support the Turkish community in Cyprus.

The commission said in a statement that the aid programme includes support for the preparation and financing of key infrastructure projects and for environmental protection.

“Further measures are planned for the improvement of the electricity grid used by the Turkish Cypriot community and for an economic stimulus package with short and longer-term support, focusing on a sustainable and resilient greener economy in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Support will also be provided for improving food safety, the provision of statistical data, special needs education and lifelong learning,” it added.

According to the statement, the EU allocated €591 million ($697 million) for projects under the aid programme for Turkish Cypriots between 2006 and 2020, adding that it aims to facilitate the reunification of Cyprus by encouraging the economic development of the Turkish Cypriot community.

