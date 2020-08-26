Israel orders Palestinian village demolish its only road

Israeli occupation authorities have ordered a road in the village of Kaisan, east of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, to be razed,Â Al-Watan VoiceÂ reported yesterday.

Deputy-Mayor of KisanÂ village,Â Ahmed Ghazal, said that the Israel occupation authorities are planning to close the road which connects more than ten homes to the village.

Ghazal said that this road was paved in 2007 to serve the villagers, who have been subject to Israeli harassment for decades.

Kaisan is inhabited by 800 people and is being surrounded by the two illegal Israeli settlements of MaaleÂ Amos and Avi Menahem.

The village does not have transportation, electricity or water networks. It also does not have a clinic.

Its area is about 133,278 dunams (133 square kilometres). Israeli settlers expropriated 2,201 dunams (2.2 square kilometres).

For decades, Israel has been preventing the villagers, who own the land, from using it without special permits either for farming or construction.