Yemen: UAE-backed militias in Aden kidnap Salafis in Aden

UAE-backed separatist militias in Yemen have arrested Salafi figures in the southern city of Aden, Arabi21 reported.

Yemeni human rights lawyer Huda Sarari said on Twitter that Abu Zaraa Al-Mahrami is leading a campaign of raids and arrests against Salafi leaders in the west coast front.

She added that five Salafis were arrested and detained in the Galaa Camp, the headquarters of one of the forces that are affiliated with the UAE-backed Security Belt.

Abu Zaraa Al-Mahrami is a commander in the UAE-backed Giant Brigades.

Clashes that erupted earlier this week between UAE-backed forces and Salafi forces over an attempt to assassinate a Salafi leader have resulted in several injuries, including among civilians.

