Iran voluntarily allows IAEA to access 2 alleged nuclear sites

Iran has agreed to grant the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to two sites alleged by the UN body as previously storing or using undeclared nuclear material.

Following a two-day visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran, a joint statement was issued yesterday.

“After intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith. In this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues,” the statement said.

The announcement came just hours after the US suffered a “historic defeat” at the UN Security Council when the council blocked Washington’s controversial bid to “snapback” international sanctions on Iran.

Until last year, the IAEA had acknowledged that Iran had been complying with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However Tehran announced it would stop complying with part of the nuclear deal’s limits on enrichment in 2019 in response to US sanctions after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the accord. Earlier this year after the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Iran said it would no longer abide by the limitations.

READ: Russia, Turkey, Iran reaffirm Syria’s territorial integrity