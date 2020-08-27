Settlers accuse Netanyahu of imposing freeze on settlement construction

Israeli settler leaders have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of imposing a freeze on settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported on Monday.

World Israel News reported leaders of the West Bank Settlement Council saying that the Israeli government has halted construction in the occupied Palestinian territories despite several announcements of building approvals during the last election cycle.

The news site reported the head of the Settlement Council David Alhayani speaking to the Jerusalem Post: “Planning has been frozen. For half a year, the council has not met. Each week, we’re told it will meet next week.”

Alhayani added: “We’re being played as if we’re a chip on a backgammon board.”

However, Anadolu reported Israeli rights group Peace Now saying that Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank is not only continuous but has increased.

Netanyahu’s office did not comment on the charges, Anadolu said.

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth reported the Settlement Council calling for Netanyahu to convene the High Planning Committee “urgently”.

