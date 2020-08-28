Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel's destruction protested in East Jerusalem

Palestinians gather to protest Israel's destruction in Silwan neighborhood after the Friday prayer
August 28, 2020 at 9:06 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 August 28, 2020 at 9:06 pm
Palestinians gather to protest Israel’s destruction in Silwan neighborhood after a Friday prayer as Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque Ikrimah Sabri delivers the Friday Sermon (Khutbah) in East Jerusalem on August 28, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians gather to protest Israel’s destruction in Silwan neighborhood after a Friday prayer as Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque Ikrimah Sabri delivers the Friday Sermon (Khutbah) in East Jerusalem on August 28, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians gather to protest Israel’s destruction in Silwan neighborhood after a Friday prayer in East Jerusalem on August 28, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians gather to protest Israel’s destruction in Silwan neighborhood after a Friday prayer in East Jerusalem on August 28, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians gather to protest Israel’s destruction in Silwan neighborhood after a Friday prayer in East Jerusalem on August 28, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians gather to protest Israel’s destruction in Silwan neighborhood after a Friday prayer as Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque Ikrimah Sabri delivers the Friday Sermon (Khutbah) in East Jerusalem on August 28, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians gather to protest Israel’s destruction in Silwan neighborhood after a Friday prayer in East Jerusalem on August 28, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
A general view of East Jerusalem as Palestinians gather to protest Israel’s destruction in the area after a Friday prayer in Silwan neighbourhood in East Jerusalem on August 28, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

