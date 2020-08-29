Muslim Brotherhood: Military responsible for life of Mahmoud Ezzat, brotherhood stronger than strikes

The general office of the Muslim Brotherhood announced that the military authorities bear responsibility for the life of the group’s acting leader, Mahmoud Ezzat, stressing that the group is still stronger than the security strikes.

This came in a statement issued by the general office, which considers Ezzat to be the acting guide, and not the chargé d’affaires of the general guide, because of a disagreement within the group’s office over its leadership.

The communiqué states that the arrest of Ezzat after: “Seven years of prosecution on false political charges is a new violation of the rights of a leader and an outstanding figure in the national and Islamic struggle who has given a lot to this country.”

The statement called for an investigation of Ezzat by the prosecutor’s office, holding the Egyptian military regime to be fully responsible for his life.

It also stressed that any procedure aimed at detaining him without the consent of the public prosecutor’s office, and torturing him in light of chronic illnesses, represents an attempt of murder and a violation of the law.

The statement of the general office indicated that the news of Ezzat’s arrest is now aimed at causing a crisis among the members of the group.

It added that the group: “Is able to remain united and maintain unity within its ranks to overcome these blows and challenges.”