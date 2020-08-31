Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey's economy shrinks almost 10% in 3 months

August 31, 2020 at 1:20 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkish national flags are hung on skyscrapers in Maslak district ahead of the Anniversary of Turkey’s Victory Day, celebrated on 30th of August, in Istanbul, Turkey on August 29, 2020 [Muhammed Enes Yıldırım / Anadolu Agency]
Turkish national flags are hung on skyscrapers in Maslak district ahead of the Anniversary of Turkey’s Victory Day, celebrated on 30th of August, in Istanbul, Turkey on August 29, 2020 [Muhammed Enes Yıldırım / Anadolu Agency]
 August 31, 2020 at 1:20 pm

Turkey’s economy contracted 9.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, the country’s statistical authority announced Monday, reported Anadolu Agency.

Gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices amounted to 1.04 trillion Turkish liras ($153.18 billion) in the April-June period, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

During the second quarter of the year, several economies – including Turkey – faced economic difficulties due to the measures to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lockdowns and travel restrictions.

“Seasonally and calendar adjusted GDP with chain linked volume index decreased by 11% compared with previous quarter,” the institute said.

In light of the activities constituting gross domestic product, TurkStat said, the value added increased 4% in the agricultural sector year-on-year in the second quarter.

The services – wholesale and retail trade, transport, storage, accommodation and food service activities – and industry sectors’ value added went down 25% and 16.5% on a yearly basis.

Opinion: Turkey is becoming a superpower

Government final consumption expenditure dropped by 0.8 while gross fixed capital formation fell 6.1% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

“Compensation of employees are increased by 0.5% and net operating surplus/mixed income are decreased by 2.4% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter of the previous year, respectively,” the institute noted.

A group of 17 economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency on Thursday had projected the Turkish economy to narrow 11% on an annual basis in the second quarter of this year.

Economists’ forecasts hovered between minus 7% and minus 15%.

The economists also predicted that Turkey’s annual GDP in 2020 would contract 1.8% on average. The country’s GDP expanded 4.5% in the first quarter of this year, and 0.9% in 2019.

Before the onset of the novel coronavirus crisis, the economy was expected to grow 5% in 2020 as laid out in the country’s new economic program announced last September.

Opinion: Turkey aims to rid itself of the shackles imposed by energy imports

Categories
CoronavirusEurope & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor Webinar - Palestine and Kashmir: The destruction of indigenous cultural heritage - 10 September 2020 - 12pm GMT
Show Comments