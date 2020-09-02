Israel allows entry of fuel to Gaza power plant

Israel on Monday night reached understandings with the authorities in Gaza leading to the partial reopening of the enclaves commercial crossing and the entry of fuel for its power plant.

The understandings ended a month of tension between Israel and Gaza that started after Israel delayed the implementation of the terms of previous understandings related to ending the 14-year-old Israeli siege on the Strip.

Officials in Gaza reported that shipments of industrial oil used to run the only power plant in Gaza started entering the enclave along with cooking gas.

On 16 August, the only power plant in Gaza stopped working and the Strip’s residents had only between two to four hours of electricity a day amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus and a wave of hot weather.

Israel and Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza reached the understandings after mediation efforts exerted by Qatari Ambassador to the Palestinian Territories Mohamed Al-Emadi.

In a statement, Hamas said that Israel had agreed to ease its siege on Gaza allowing for the creation of jobs.

During the escalation, Israel bombed Gaza on a daily basis.