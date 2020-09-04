Turkey watchdog asks Netflix to remove series which ‘entertains paedophiles’

Turkey’s media watchdog ordered Netflix to remove its latest series “Cuties” from its catalogue after it drew harsh public criticism over allegations of it “entertaining paedophiles“, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, the country’s broadcasting watchdog claims the film contains images of child exploitation.

Turkey’s Family Ministry had previously said the film “may cause children to be open to negligence and abuse, and negatively impact their psychosocial development”, according to Reuters.

The movie was at the centre of a furor last month when Netflix launched the film’s poster, which was widely criticised for sexualising children. The company quickly apologised and removed the offending artwork, but not before the film received a wave of criticism on social media, the online website Deadline Hollywood reports.

In Turkey, a new legislation that came into force in August 2019 gives the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) the authority to regulate online, radio, television and on-demand broadcasting, such as Netflix, BluTV and Puhutv.

READ: Turkish parliament approves landmark social media regulation