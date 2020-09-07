Egypt football body loses African Nations Cup

The Former Vice President of the Egyptian Football Association Ahmed Shobeir revealed that the African Cup of Nations has gone missing from the federation’s headquarters.

Egypt retained the cup permanently after winning the 2006, 2008 and 2010 titles, AS sports website reported.

Shobeir added that the association’s board of directors discovered that the cup was missing during preparations to build a museum to display it.

A former member of Egypt’s football association, Magdi Abdelghani, said later that the cup was destroyed in a fire at the association’s headquarters in 2013.

Abdelghani added that several other silverware items had been lost in the fire.

