Fatah accuses Suha Arafat of carrying out suspicious role against Palestinians

Replying to TV remarks of Suha Arafat, widow of former Fatah, PLO and Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Yasser Arafat, Fatah said yesterday that she is carrying out a suspicious role against the Palestinians.

Watan Voice reported the head of Fatah Mobilisation and Organisation Commission, Munir Al-Jaghoub, saying: “Suha Al-Taweel insists to use the name of Abu Ammar [Yasser Arafat] to carry out a suspicious role in the campaign against the Palestinian leadership.”

Al-Jaghoub claimed that Arafat is marketing the “absurd views” of the UAE rulers related to the Palestinian cause.

He added: “Arafat’s interview with Al Arabiya TV included much abuse and defamation even to the history of Abu-Ammar,” stressing that her remarks fuel sectarian and religious divisions “while all the Palestinians are united against the dangers facing the Christian and Islamic holy symbols.”

READ: Remembering Yasser Arafat

“We did not imagine that Suha Arafat would use the sectarian logic, which is completely rejected by Palestinians, and attempt to incite sedition at this time. This indicates that she is working for programmes aiming to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

He concluded: “We are confident that our people will not be dragged into this dangerous square and will not accept trading with the name of Abu-Ammar or trust the claims that he exploited the Palestinian cause.”

In late August, Suha spoke to Israel broadcaster Kan for the first time to criticise the PA leadership and apologised to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the burning of its flag, in the wake of the announcement that the Emirates was normalisation relations with the occupation state.