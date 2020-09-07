Tunisia: Ennahda condemns terrorist attack in Sousse

Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement yesterday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Sousse governorate and those behind it.

This came after police in Tunisia chased and shot dead three suspected militants after they attacked two police officers, killing one of them, in the coastal city of Sousse yesterday.

Ennahda said: “Such operations are treacherous and cowardly, and Tunisians will only increase cohesion, solidarity and adherence to civil peace.”

“The security forces reacted quickly and eliminated terrorists in record time, which reflects the high preparations of the security and military forces.”

The statement continued: “We strongly condemn the terrorist operation, and all those who stand behind it inside or outside the country.”

In response, parliament called for expediting a draft law “prohibiting attacks on the armed forces”.

