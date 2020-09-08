Emirates airline refunds $1.4 billion to customers 

Emirates airline revealed on Monday that it has refunded more than $1.4 billion to customers after cancelling their flights during the coronavirus crisis.

The Dubai-based national carrier said that it had settled more than 1.4 million refund claims since March, accounting for 90 per cent of all such claims. “The refunds include all requests from customers around the world until the end of June, save for some cases that require further manual review,” it added.

Emirates has suspended passenger flights since 25 March, amid strict measures to control the spread of Covid-19. The company began to resume flights gradually in June to several destinations.

It saw its revenues drop by 28 per cent to $456 million during the first quarter of 2020 amid an almost complete shutdown of Dubai International Airport and air travel restrictions.

READ: Emirates Airline could take 4 years to resume all flights