EU missions call on Israel to stop demolition policy

September 9, 2020 at 12:27 pm | Published in: EU, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces take security measures around the site as demolition works carried out by excavators by Israeli forces in Isawiya district of Eastern Jerusalem on 24 December, 2019 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
The demolition of a Palestinian home in Jerusalem on 24 December 2019 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
The European Union missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah yesterday called on Israel to stop the demolition policy pursued against Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem including those funded by the EU and its member states.

The missions said in a statement that the demolitions have led to the displacement of Palestinians and caused damage to Palestinian communities, noting  that “as of August 31, 2020, a total of 107 housing units and 46 other structures (including shops, storage rooms, etc.) had been demolished in East Jerusalem alone”.

The statement noted that the demolitions have continued since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March “notwithstanding the various obligations of the occupying power under international humanitarian law”, calling on Israel to halt the demolitions.

“In line with the EU’s long-standing position on Israel’s settlement policy, illegal under international law, and actions taken in that context, such as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions and confiscations of homes, the EU once again urges the Israeli authorities to halt demolitions of Palestinian structures,” it added.

For his part, the Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Al-Hadmi, welcomed the European consensus regarding Israel’s demolition policy.

Al-Hadmi said in a statement that the EU mission’s position was in line with the Palestinian position.

