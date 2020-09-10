Libya's NOC says armed group entered Sharara oil field on Sunday, one person killed

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that an armed group entered the Sharara oil field on Sunday and exchanged fire with security and that one person was killed, Reuters reports.

“On Sunday, 6 September 2020, the early production facility (EPF) in the Sharara field was involved in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of an armed individual and the injury of another. The authorities are still investigating,” NOC said in a statement.

NOC also said the armed group refused to identify itself or the authority under which it was operating.

