Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Libya's NOC says armed group entered Sharara oil field on Sunday, one person killed

September 10, 2020 at 10:03 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
EL-SHARARA, LIBYA - JUNE 5: A Chinese oil drilling team working for Repsol, begins the task of assembling a massive drilling rig in the middle of the desert on June 5, 2004 in El-Sharara, Libya. With the lifting of US sanctions earlier this year, American oil companies, eager to find other avenues for oil exploration have begun negotiating with the Libyan government to return to its vast oil fields. (Photo by Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images)
A Chinese oil drilling team working for Repsol, begins the task of assembling a massive drilling rig in the middle of the desert on June 5, 2004 in El-Sharara, Libya [Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images]
 September 10, 2020 at 10:03 pm

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that an armed group entered the Sharara oil field on Sunday and exchanged fire with security and that one person was killed, Reuters reports.

“On Sunday, 6 September 2020, the early production facility (EPF) in the Sharara field was involved in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of an armed individual and the injury of another. The authorities are still investigating,” NOC said in a statement.

NOC also said the armed group refused to identify itself or the authority under which it was operating.

READ: Turkey releases journalists charged with exposing intelligence secrets in Libya

Categories
AfricaLibyaNews
Show Comments
Show Comments