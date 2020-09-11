Portuguese / Spanish / English

UAE welcomes Israel-Bahrain agreement, hopes it will be positive for peace

September 11, 2020 at 10:14 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Bahrain, Israel, Middle East, News, UAE, US
This combination of pictures created on September 11, 2020 shows (L) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairing the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020, and (R) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, speaking with another delegate during the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit held at the Saudi capital Riyadh on December 10, 2019 [RONEN ZVULUN,FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images]
The United Arab Emirates on Friday welcomed the decision by Bahrain and Israel to establish relations, which it said it hoped would have a positive effect on the climate for peace and cooperation in the region and around the world, Reuters reported.

“The move represents a significant step towards an era of security and prosperity … (and) would expand the scope of economic, cultural, scientific, and diplomatic avenues of cooperation,” the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement.

The UAE will on September 15 normalise ties with Israel, which was announced last month. Bahrain and Israel will sign a declaration the same day.

