UAE records highest daily rise in coronavirus cases

The UAE reported 1,007 new coronavirus cases, the country’s Health Ministry said on Saturday, the highest daily spike since the first case was reported in the country, Anadolu Agency reported.

The total number of cases has rose to 78,849, including 68,983 recoveries, a ministry statement said.

It added that at least one more fatality was reported over the past day, bringing the country’s death toll to 339.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed over 917,100 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December. The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 28.58 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 19.26 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

