FM: Turkey prevented street fights from breaking out in Libya

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country’s intervention in Libya has prevented street fights from breaking out in the country, Anadolu news agency reported.

Cavusoglu explained that the Turkish intervention in Libya contributed to achieving a balance between the parties to the conflict and tipped the scale in favour of the legitimate government.

“The international community and Libya owe Turkey a lot. If the internal war in Libya turned into a street fight, it would have continued for decades, and led to the death of millions,” he said, stressing that Turkey’s goal in Libya is to achieve a permanent ceasefire and to establish a political solution to the crisis.

The Turkish minister explained that his country supports France’s strengthening of its relations with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

“Ankara considers the meeting between the French officials with the head of the Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Sarraj, a step on the right path,” he said.

