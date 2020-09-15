Trump says US will respond ‘1,000 times greater’ to any attack by Iran

US President Donald Trump yesterday vowed that any attack by Iran would be met with a response “1,000 times greater in magnitude” amid reports that the Islamic Republic was plotting to assassinate a US diplomat in revenge for the assassination of the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force in January.

…caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

On Sunday US website Politico citing intelligence sources reported that Iran was considering a plan to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks.

Tehran has however dismissed the allegations as propaganda and part of a counter-intelligence campaign against the Islamic Republic ahead of the US elections in November.

According to the Hill, the US intelligence community – including the director of national intelligence and the CIA – have declined to comment on the allegations. The information regarding the assassination plot had been circulating in the intelligence community for months, even as Trump vowed last month to “deal with Iran within four weeks” should he be re-elected as president in November.

A spokesperson for the South African Foreign Ministry stated it was unaware of the conspiracy.

