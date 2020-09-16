Libya government: ‘Al-Sarraj will not meet Haftar in Paris’

The Libyan government denied what was published by Arab and international media about an expected meeting between the head of the Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj, and renegade General Khalifa Haftar in Paris tomorrow.

On Monday, Libya Al-Ahrar TV reported that Al-Sarraj’s spokesman, Ghalib Al-Zigeli, denied what the French website, Intelligence Online, said about an upcoming meeting between Al-Sarraj and Haftar.

Intelligence Online reported that Paris will host a Libyan summit that will bring together Haftar, Aguila Saleh, speaker of the Tobruk Parliament, and Al-Sarraj.

The French website quoted its sources as saying that the tripartite meeting will be held under the auspices of the United Nations, as it will be a continuation of the talks held in the city of Bouznika in Morocco, last week, indicating that Paris hopes for the participation of Germany and Italy.

Meetings held in Morocco ended in a comprehensive agreement on a set of criteria and mechanisms related to assuming sovereign positions in supervisory institutions.

Several diplomatic initiatives have been launched to find a political solution to the conflict in the country, following the Libyan army’s successive victories, which led to expelling Haftar’s militia from the capital, Tripoli, the seat of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Ex-US official: Libya talks in Switzerland, Morocco designed to keep Haftar away