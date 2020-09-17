Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran president accuses UAE, Bahrain of seeking to grant Israel bases in Gulf

September 17, 2020 at 11:40 am
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran on 7 September 2020 [Iranian Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
 September 17, 2020 at 11:40 am

Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, on Tuesday accused the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain of seeking to grant Israel bases in the Gulf region, warning that they should bear the consequences of their actions.

Rouhani described the Gulf countries’ normalisation agreements with Israel as a “violation of regional security and international resolutions”, saying, “we are surprised at how those who claim to be Arabs reach out to those who kill Palestinian Arabs every day”.

The Iranian president made the remarks hours after the foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain signed normalisation agreements with Israel at the White House.

The signing ceremony was attended by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, adviser to the US President, Jared Kushner, and more than 1,000 American, international and Arab personalities.

