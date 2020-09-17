Yemen rights group: 1,896 forcibly disappeared persons in Aden, Sanaa

Yemen’s Wogood for Human Security said on Tuesday that the number of forcibly disappeared persons in the cities of Sanaa and Aden has reached 1,896 persons, Anadolu news agency reported.

The organisation’s Director, Maha Awadh, said during a joint session with the Abductees’ Mothers Association held in Aden that the number of forcibly disappeared persons in the capital, Sanaa, which is under Houthi control has reached 186 person while the number of those kidnapped has reached 1,573 persons.

She added that the Security Belt Forces in the interim capital, Aden, are responsible for the enforced disappearance of 113 persons.

For the sixth year in a row, Yemen is witnessing violent fighting between government forces and the Houthis.

