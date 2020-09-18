Turkey rejects Russia proposal to withdraw observation posts from Syria’s Idlib

Turkey on Tuesday rejected a Russian proposal to reduce the number of observation posts run by the Turkish army from the de-escalation zone in the Syrian province of Idlib, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The agency quoted a Turkish source as saying that a Russian technical delegation proposed, during a meeting held at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, to reduce the number of observation points run by the Turkish army in Idlib which was rejected by Turkey.

However, the source said the two sides have agreed to reduce the number of Turkish forces present in Idlib and to withdraw heavy weapons from the area.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defence announced that Turkish and Russian military delegations would meet on Wednesday in Ankara to discuss the latest developments in Idlib.

The consultations come within the framework of implementing the ceasefire agreement in Idlib reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in March.

