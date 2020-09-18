Turkey to reach deal with Russia on Libya ceasefire soon

Turkish and Russian officials are close to reaching an agreement on a settlement and ceasefire in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in interview with CNN Turk on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu added that talks were held in Ankara about Libya, and that Turkey is also having deliberations with Syria. “We can say that we are close to [reaching] an agreement on the criteria for a ceasefire in Libya.”

The Russian delegation to the talks was headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. The Russian and Turkish delegations included officials from the two countries’ foreign and defence ministries as well as a number of other government bodies.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced the start of a new round of talks with Turkey on the situation in Libya. Held in mid-September, the talks follow two previous rounds. The first took place in July, the second on 31 August to 1 September.

