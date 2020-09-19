Fatah does not rule out UAE role to remove Abbas

The secular Palestinian movement Fatah does not rule out the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s efforts to replace Palestinian Authority (PA), Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas with dismissed Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan, Al-Khaleej Online reported on Friday.

Head of Fatah’s Organisations and Mobilisation Commission Munir Al-Jaghoub stated: “The UAE must stop interfering in Palestinian affairs after its US-brokered normalisation with the state of the Israeli occupation.”

Al-Jaghoub affirmed: “Since it was created, the PA has an election system and there are bases for nomination. Therefore, there is no American guardianship over the Palestinian people or their leadership.”

He stressed: “The State of Palestine is not part of the American ruling system; thus, no American official has the right to speak on behalf of the Palestinians or call for changing their leadership.”

READ: ‘We are considering replacing Abbas with Dahlan’

The Fatah official pointed to the conference held by the secretaries-general of the Palestinian factions earlier this month and explained that they renewed the legitimacy of the PLO, noting: “This annoyed the US.”

He also indicated that the US administration has been attacking the Palestinian factions and the Palestinian constants for three years.