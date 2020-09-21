Erdogan: Turkey’s enemies attempting to prevent its growth

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused hostile parties of working to prevent the country’s development by igniting internal crises, Rssd.com reported yesterday.

Erdogan said his government had started to work to promote the country based on the Turkish vision for 2023, 2053 and 2071.

“Every step we walk towards making Turkey a regional and global power represents a cornerstone for this vision,” the president said.

Erdogan pointed out the importance of the success of the political, military and economic strife that Turkey is part of in a number of areas, including Syria, Libya, the East Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

The goal of the hostile efforts is to undermine all the Turkish political and economic efforts and derail it from its vision.

“They try to stop our development during this century through dragging Turkey into internal conflicts again,” Erdogan said.

He noted that his country overcame a large part of the consequences of COVID-19 throughout continuous production during the third quarter of the year.

Government funding is also helping the real estate and automotive industries to break records, he continued, adding that employment rates have increased since April.