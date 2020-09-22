Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

Authorities in Arab countries confirmed more cases and deaths Tuesday from the novel coronavirus outbreak, reports Anadolu Agency.

In Saudi Arabia some 522 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 330,798.

At least 30 more fatalities moved the death toll up to 4,542, while the number of recoveries stands at 312,684.

In a statement, Libya’s National Center for Disease Control said 10 people had died from COVID-19, while 650 people tested positive over the past 24 hours.

The country’s tally now soared to 29,446 confirmed cases, including 460 deaths, and 15,913 recoveries.

READ: Coronavirus continues spread across Arab countries

At least three deaths and 719 new infections were reported in Kuwait over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country reached 588 and the number of cases climbed to 100,683, including 92,612 recoveries.