Iraq bans import of 29 agricultural, animal products

The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture yesterday banned the import of 29 agricultural crops and animal products due to their abundance in the local markets.

The list of banned products includes cucumbers, eggplant (aubergine), honey, garlic, dates, tomatoes, as well as eggs, chicken and frozen and chilled marine and river fish.

The ministry explained that the order is based on the Economic Affairs Committee’s decision to ban the import of the aforementioned products from all border crossings, regardless of the import permit’s date.

READ: Iraq to bar pilgrims over COVID-19 fears