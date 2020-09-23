Algeria president appoints committee to review election law

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, assigned a committee to review the country’s election law, according to a statement published by the Algerian Presidency on Saturday.

According to the presidential statement, the national committee, which will be headed by Ahmed Laaraba, will prepare a draft revision of the organic law on the country’s electoral system.

The statement said that the committee’s mission “is to define transparent electoral standards that completely break with past negative practices by preventing quotas in the distribution of seats and buying off representatives, in addition to ensuring the scrutiny of political funds.”

It added it wished to “making sure to hold elections that truly reflect the will of the people; thus, producing honourable democratic, and credible institutions that welcome young people.”

The statement confirmed that the President of the Republic “pledged during his electoral campaign that the state shall bear the expenses of young people who wish to join the election race, so that they do not fall prey to corrupt or suspicious funds.”

Algeria president: ‘France must hand over our martyrs’ remains and recognise colonial crimes’