PA asks Turkey to support internal reconciliation, election plans

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has asked his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to support the internal Palestinian reconciliation efforts and the plans for an election.

The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that Abbas spoke on the phone with Erdogan on Monday evening and briefed him about the latest development regarding talks currently taking place between Fatah and Hamas and the Palestinian factions as well as the pressure exerted by the United States on the Palestinians.

During the call, Abbas requested Turkey’s assistance to hold elections by sending observers to monitor the electoral process.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian factions agreed to end internal division and “consolidate the principle of peaceful transfer of power through free and fair elections, according to proportional representation”.

Abbas also thanked his Turkish counterpart for the contacts he made with the presidents of Serbia and Kosovo urging them not to open embassies or offices in Jerusalem.

READ: Serbia will not move embassy to Jerusalem if Israel recognises Kosovo’s independence