Hamas, Fatah agree on practical measures for national dialogue

Hamas and Fatah agreed on Thursday to implement practical measures for national dialogue to begin before 1 October, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has announced.

The two main Palestinian factions agreed to lay down the guidelines for a national agreement based on the outcomes of a very senior level meeting between all of the factions in Beirut earlier this month. This latest meeting took place between senior Hamas and Fatah officials in the Palestine consulate in Istanbul.

According to a statement issued by Hamas, the leaders of the two factions said that they agreed to announce the official vision of the national agreement in a meeting for the secretaries general of the Palestinian factions under the patronage of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The meeting will be held before 1 October.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum explained that all the Palestinian factions have agreed to take part in the national dialogue. He added that they reiterated the importance of popular resistance and agreed to activate such resistance in the face of the US “deal of the century”, Israel’s annexation plans and other attempts to damage the Palestinian cause.

According to Al-Ghad TV, the Head of Fatah’s Parliamentarian Bloc, Azzam Al-Ahmad, said that Hamas and Fatah had also agreed to hold elections.

READ: PA asks Turkey to support internal reconciliation, election plans