Jordan hosts ministerial meeting to discuss peace process

On Thursday, the Jordanian capital will host the Arab-European Union (EU) ministerial meeting to discuss the Middle East peace process, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced that foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, France and Germany will attend the meeting, in addition to the EU foreign policy chief.

This is the third meeting of its kind, according to the statement, which noted that the first was held in February in the German city of Munich and the second was held virtually in July.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced in a press conference held in June in Amman that the EU is planning to mediate the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel.

Jordan: No peace with Israel amid unilateral steps

Since April 2014, talks between Israel and the Palestinians have stalled due to Israel’s rejection to stop its settlement in the occupied Palestinian territories and release veteran Palestinian prisoners from its jails.

Israel’s abandonment of the two-state solution, which is based on the creation of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, was another reason for the stalemate of the talks.

German DW news website reported that Maas cancelled his planned trip to Jordan after putting himself into self-isolation, as a member of his security detail tested positive for coronavirus.

“Foreign Minister Maas put himself into quarantine after a member of his personal protection team was infected with COVID-19,” the ministry disclosed in a statement.