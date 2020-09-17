Jordan: No peace with Israel amid unilateral steps

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz reiterated his nation’s firm stance on the Palestinian cause, warning Thursday that a “comprehensive peace” is impossible as long as Israel continues acting unilaterally, Anadolu Agency reported the Jordan News Agency as saying.

“A comprehensive and just peace will not be achieved unless the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people are met,” he said in a statement.

“We will not reach a just and comprehensive peace if Israel continues with its unilateral measures, which undermines the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their national soil, with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Razzaz said Jordan is ready to have a unified stance with fellow Arab countries with regard to all regional and external challenges.

The Palestinians have faced multiple challenges in 2020 in regards to the US’ “deal of the century,” Israel’s plan to annex one-third of lands in the occupied West Bank and the recent signing of normalization agreements between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel, with American mediation.

