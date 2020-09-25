FM: Iran coordinates with Turkey, Russia on Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Wednesday the Syrian issue requires an exceptional strategy, adding that Tehran coordinates its steps in the war-torn country with Turkey and Russia.

“We have serious problems in our region. The Syrian issue requires special coordination. We coordinate our steps with Russia and Turkey in Syria within the framework of the Astana negotiations,” Zarif told reporters in Moscow.

He added that Tehran has close relations with Moscow and looks for ways to strengthen those ties and increase cooperation with Russia.

The Iranian minister added that he will also discuss with Russian officials the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Zarif added that he was dissatisfied with rumours that France had asked him to talk to the Russians about Lebanon, saying: “It is possible that we will talk with the Russians about Lebanon, but this matter is not among our priorities now, and I do not think that I spoke with the French about the issue of Lebanon”.

READ: Iran says it is ready to swap all prisoners with US