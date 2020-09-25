Jabbari: ‘Saudi Arabia and UAE want to control Yemen’s political decisions’

Saudi’s envoy to Yemen appoints ministers in the war-torn country and “treats Yemenis as subordinates”, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Abdul Aziz Jabbari has said.

“The Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Jaber, is the one who appoints ministers and officials in the country and treats Yemenis as subordinates,” the minister told Al Jazeera, adding: “Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates imposed officials and ministers on the government’’, urging both parties to “treat the Yemeni people and officials with respect.”

He added that “Saudi Arabia and the UAE did not attempt to face the Iranian influence in Yemen,” stressing that “Yemen will achieve stability only through positive initiatives to solve the conflict, unlike those carried out by the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

Jabbari continued: “The Saudis and Emiratis want to become regional forces at the expense of the Yemeni people,” noting that “they both aim at controlling political decision-making in Yemen.”

The Yemeni official called on Saudi Arabia and the UAE to hand over state institutions to Yemenis and leave the country.

We are asking the Saudis and Emiratis to hand over our institutions and leave the country. We appreciate the effort they made so far.

Jabbari stressed that “the Riyadh Agreement was concluded by Saudi Arabia”, saying that this accord was approved by the legitimate government but with reservations.

He confirmed that “the Saudi authorities have put pressure on the Yemeni president to appoint a prime minister who is loyal to them.”

“The meetings held by Emirati and Iranian officials reveal the UAE’s unwillingness to end Iran’s presence in Yemen,” the deputy speaker stated.

Jabbari confirmed that the Yemeni government and president are not able to leave Saudi Arabia and return to the country and blamed the kingdom and the UAE for their failure to help Yemenis, adding that: “the Gulf parties did not help the Yemenis, but rather exported their problems to Yemen.”

READ: Yemeni leader calls for urgent international economic support